Connections: What to expect with COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Healthcare workers and COVID-19 vaccine trial participants in Rochester began receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Experts say the side effects are mild and relatively common, but there are growing calls for employers to be flexible with employees in the 24-48 hours after vaccination.
We talk about what to expect with side effects and how it has been going for early vaccine recipients. Our guests:
- Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Amorette Miller, co-owner of ShiftDiff.com, and workers' rights advocate