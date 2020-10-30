Connections: What did we learn from the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election?

What did we learn from the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election?

Our guest is an attorney who worked on the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election. Jeff Wadsworth was tasked with historical research that could offer some guidance on which ballots should count, and how to protect voting rights. A lot has changed since 2000, but Wadsworth says there are attorneys already working to deal with a close and contested election this time around.

So what issues could cause a legal showdown in 2020? And what did we learn from Bush v Gore?