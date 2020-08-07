WXXI AM News
Connections: Was summer a missed opportunity for transforming outdoor spaces during the pandemic?

Despite a lot of hype leading into the summer, we haven't seen many streets closed down to car traffic during the pandemic. Many businesses have been allowed to expand their outdoor seating, but there hasn't been a transformation of outdoor spaces like some advocates wanted. Was it a missed opportunity? Or was that unrealistic all along?

We discuss it with our guests:

