Connections: Was summer a missed opportunity for transforming outdoor spaces during the pandemic?

Despite a lot of hype leading into the summer, we haven't seen many streets closed down to car traffic during the pandemic. Many businesses have been allowed to expand their outdoor seating, but there hasn't been a transformation of outdoor spaces like some advocates wanted. Was it a missed opportunity? Or was that unrealistic all along?
We discuss it with our guests:
- Nate Polselli, advocate of new urbanism
- John Urlaub, co-owner of Rohrbach Brewing Company
- Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District
- Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council