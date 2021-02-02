Connections: Victim advocates discuss the impact of unsolicited graphic photos

Victim advocates discuss the impact of unsolicited graphic photos

Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell has admitted that he sent a photo of male genitalia to a 19-year-old woman. The woman had come to Flagler-Mitchell seeking guidance after a mass shooting at her house this past summer. Flagler-Mitchell told the Democrat & Chronicle that he intended the picture to go to his wife, not the young woman.

Sexual assault prevention experts say that sending unsolicited graphic photos can be a form of assault and are often used to exert power and control. We discuss the issue. Our guests: