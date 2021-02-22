Connections: An update on vaccine distribution from the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force

We're joined by the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force. They discuss the state of vaccine supply and distribution, and what you need to know when it's your turn to schedule an appointment. They also discuss how they are working to ensure access to the vaccine is equitable.
Our guests:
- Nancy Bennett, M.D., co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute
- Wade Norwoord, co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, and CEO of Common Ground Health
- Chad Hoffman, vice president of human resources at Finger Lakes Health