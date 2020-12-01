WXXI AM News
Connections: An update on the HIV/AIDS epidemic

According to Trillium Health, the New York State Department of Health issued an alert in October because the number of new HIV diagnoses in Monroe County was elevated. The alert about the HIV/AIDS crisis comes in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Today is World AIDS Day, and our guests discuss progress when it comes to HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, the challenges patients and the health community still face, and what we learned from the HIV/AIDS pandemic that may be applicable to the coronavirus pandemic -- or vice versa.

Our guests:

  • Dr. Bill Valenti, senior vice president for strategic advancement, chief of innovation, and co-founder and staff physician at Trillium Health
  • Andrew Shepard, prevention navigator at Trillium Health
  • David Henderson, playwright of “Unfinished Business”
