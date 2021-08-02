Connections: An update from the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force

An update from the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force

We're joined by the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force for the latest on the state of vaccines in the region. Currently, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.3 percent. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the increase in that infection rate is due to unvaccinated people contracting the virus. About 58 percent of the local population is fully vaccinated.

Our guests this hour share the latest on efforts to get more people vaccinated, and what we need to know about the delta variant. Our guests: