Connections: Understanding the Orange Zone restrictions for parts of Monroe County

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that parts of Monroe County have reached Orange Zone status. The designation comes with restrictions that go into effect on Wednesday. Businesses deemed high-risk and non-essential -- such as personal care salons, barber shops, and gyms -- must close. Restaurants will be limited to outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout. Schools will close to in-person instruction until they meet testing requirements.
This hour, our guests help us understand the new restrictions and the impact they will have on communities. Our guests:
- Bob Duffy, Finger Lakes reopening advisor to Governor Cuomo, and president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Dave Seeley, Irondequoit Town Supervisor
- Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor
- Willie Lightfoot, president of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA), Inc., and vice president of Rochester City Council