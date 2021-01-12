Connections: Understanding impeachment and the 25th Amendment

Understanding impeachment and the 25th Amendment

We talk with local legal and political science experts about national conversations surrounding impeachment and the possible use of the 25th Amendment. On Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday to charge Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Our guests explain what we need to know about impeachment, the 25th Amendment, and what could happen next. Our guests: