WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Understanding impeachment and the 25th Amendment

By & 1 hour ago

We talk with local legal and political science experts about national conversations surrounding impeachment and the possible use of the 25th Amendment. On Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday to charge Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Our guests explain what we need to know about impeachment, the 25th Amendment, and what could happen next. Our guests:

  • Aaron Herold, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations, coordinator of Legal Studies, and co-director of the Forum on Constitutionalism and Democracy at SUNY Geneseo
  • Jeremy Sher, founding partner and litigation attorney at Adams Leclair LLP, and co-leader of Indivisible Rochester
Tags: 
Donald Trump
president donald trump
impeachment

Related Content

Connections: Discussing Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol

By & Jan 7, 2021

We discuss the extraordinary and horrific events that unfolded in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. We're joined by people who have worked in the U.S. Capitol.

Our guests:

  • Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, 136th District, who formerly worked for Senator Hillary Clinton and served as Deputy State Director for Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Alex Yudelson, former Obama White House Aide