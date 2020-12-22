Connections: Understanding COVID-19 vaccine science and distribution

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine science and distribution

New York is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines to people in Phase 1 of the process. Do you have questions about the vaccines or what you need to know when it’s your turn?

This hour, we're joined by two local experts who have been at the forefront of the national and local coronavirus response. They answer your questions about vaccine science, distribution, timelines, and more. Our guests: