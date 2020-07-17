Connections: Toby Merrill on the plight of student loan debt and predatory lending

Toby Merrill on the plight of student loan debt and predatory lending

Brighton graduate Toby Merrill was named to Time Magazine's list of the "100 Next." That's because Merrill has been a leader in the fight against predatory for-profit colleges and institutions. As student debt piled past one trillion dollars, Merrill launched a plan to combat what she calls the "worst-of-the-worst student debt." Merrill is the founder and director of Harvard Law School's Project on Predatory Student Lending. Her team represents thousands of former students who have been fleeced and lied to, often ending up with piles of debt and worthless degrees. One of her most recent cases named Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant.

We discuss the plight of student loan debt, the worst offenders, and why the industry is still so profitable. Our guest: