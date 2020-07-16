Connections: Is this the time for a national UBI program?

Is this the time for a national UBI program?

Wednesday on Connections, Congressman Joe Morelle made some strong remarks in favor of a universal basic income, or UBI. This was a significant change for the Congressman, who has previously been lukewarm about UBI.

Congress returns later this month to work on the next round of help for struggling Americans during the pandemic. Is this the time for a national UBI program? Our guests discuss the possible impact of, well, just giving people cash and letting them decide what to do with it. Our guests: