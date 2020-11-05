WXXI AM News
Connections: Telling stories of addiction and recovery through photojournalism

A new photojournalism course at RIT is exploring how to tell stories of addiction and recovery. Participants include photojournalism majors and people with personal experiences with recovery -- doctors, counselors, family members of people who have lost their lives to overdose, and people who are currently in recovery. You can learn more about the exhibition here.

This hour, we talk about how the subject of addiction is covered -- and often stigmatized -- in the media and popular culture, and how they hope their work will change that. Our guests:

  • Graham MacIndoe, photojournalist and adjunct professor of photography at the Parsons School of Design at The New School
  • Susan Stellin, writer, journalist, and adjunct professor in the Journalism and Design Department at The New School
  • Chris Pridmore, author and blogger who is in recovery
  • Cheyenne Boone, photojournalism student at RIT
