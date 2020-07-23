WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Strategies for coping with grief during the pandemic

We have a conversation about grief. The pandemic has brought different layers of loss into the lives of many people.

Whether mourning the loss of a loved one, mourning the loss of time spent with family or friends, or mourning the suffering around the world, our guests discuss coping strategies:

  • Rev. Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor at the South Wedge Mission
  • Pamela Dayton, pastoral intern at Open Arms Metropolitan Community Church, fundraising coordinator for the ImageOut LGBT Film Festival, and co-foudner of the Rochester Spiritual Care Response Team and Free Hugs ROC
  • Melanie Funchess, director of communitiy engagement and family support services for the Mental Health Association
  • Sara Moore, licensed social worker, certified hynotherapist, and owner of HypnoHelp Counseling Services
mental health
grief
Coronavirus

