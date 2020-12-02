Connections: The story of an unlikely advocate for plant-based eating

We talk with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, and candidate for New York City Mayor. Adams was a captain in the NYPD who has been an outspoken critic of police.
He will be a virtual guest of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine to talk about how adopting a plant-based diet helped him lose weight, reverse his diabetes, and lower his cholesterol. But first, he joins us on Connections to discuss all of this and more.
Our guests:
- Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and candidate for NYC Mayor
- Ted Barnett, M.D., founder and CEO of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Group, founding president of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, partner with Borg and Ide Imaging, and board member for the American College of Lifestyle Medicine