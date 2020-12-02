Connections: The story of an unlikely advocate for plant-based eating

The story of an unlikely advocate for plant-based eating

We talk with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, and candidate for New York City Mayor. Adams was a captain in the NYPD who has been an outspoken critic of police.

He will be a virtual guest of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine to talk about how adopting a plant-based diet helped him lose weight, reverse his diabetes, and lower his cholesterol. But first, he joins us on Connections to discuss all of this and more.

Our guests: