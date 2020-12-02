WXXI AM News
Connections: The story of an unlikely advocate for plant-based eating

We talk with Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, and candidate for New York City Mayor. Adams was a captain in the NYPD who has been an outspoken critic of police.

He will be a virtual guest of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine to talk about how adopting a plant-based diet helped him lose weight, reverse his diabetes, and lower his cholesterol. But first, he joins us on Connections to discuss all of this and more.

Our guests:

  • Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and candidate for NYC Mayor
  • Ted Barnett, M.D., founder and CEO of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Group, founding president of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, partner with Borg and Ide Imaging, and board member for the American College of Lifestyle Medicine
Connections: How to make veganism accessible to all communities

By & Jan 28, 2019

What does it take to go vegan? A common misconception is that switching to a whole-food, plant-based diet could break the bank. Local healthcare workers and vegans say that isn't true, and a vegan lifestyle is available to people at all levels of income.

This hour, we discuss the accessibility of healthy foods, the impact of food deserts, and what our guests would see like to change at the policy and education levels. In studio:

  • Dr. Ted Barnett, M.D., founder and CEO of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Group, founding president and board chair of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, partner of Borg & Ide Imaging, and board certified physician and board member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine
  • April Ho, R.D., C.P.T., registered dietitian and certified professional trainer with the Center for Community Health and Prevention at URMC
  • Liz Hill Ruder, Ph.D., M.P.H, R.D.N., assistant professor in the Wegmans School of Health and Nutrition in the College of Health Sciences and Technology at RIT
  • Lisa Medina, local vegan, AFAA certified group fitness instructor, and radio administrative assistant for WXXI

Connections: Why Rochester is a budding hotbed for lifestyle medicine

By & Jan 21, 2019

Rochester is a budding hotbed for lifestyle medicine. The founder of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine says the concentration of lifestyle medicine board-certified physicians in the Greater Rochester area is far higher than anywhere else in the world. And now, doctors and patients from across the country are invited to the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute to participate in a plant-based nutrition course.

This hour, our guests discuss how chronic diseases can be treated and prevented through nutrition, lifestyle choices, and other “low-tech” solutions, versus drugs and procedures. We also discuss local success stories. In studio:

  • Dr. Ted Barnett, M.D., founder and medical director for Rochester Lifestyle Medicine, founder and board chair of the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, and co-coordinator of the Rochester Area Vegan Society
  • Dr. Michael Klaper, M.D., physician, consultant, and educator
  • Dr. Rebeca Monk, M.D., nephrologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Robert Franki, communication director for the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute