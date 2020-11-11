Connections: The stories of Afghan natives who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan

On this Veterans Day, we hear the remarkable stories and sacrifices of three Afghan natives who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan as interpreters. Their lives were threatened by the Taliban, and after great personal risk, they came to Rochester on Special Immigrant Visas. They share their stories.
Our guests:
- Hanif Frotan, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
- Tamim Azizi, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
- Sami Skander, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
- Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise