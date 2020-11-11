WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: The stories of Afghan natives who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan

1 hour ago

On this Veterans Day, we hear the remarkable stories and sacrifices of three Afghan natives who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan as interpreters. Their lives were threatened by the Taliban, and after great personal risk, they came to Rochester on Special Immigrant Visas. They share their stories.

Our guests:

  • Hanif Frotan, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
  • Tamim Azizi, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
  • Sami Skander, Afghanistan native who served alongside U.S. troops as an interpreter
  • Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise
Tags: 
SIV
refugees
keeping our promise

Related Content

Connections: A local refugee discusses her work to advance women's rights in Afghanistan

By & Mar 10, 2020

Nabila Qadiri Kohistani is an Afghanistan native who came to the United States last year on a Special Immigrant Visa, or SIV. SIVs are awarded to Iraqis and Afghans who assisted U.S. armed forces and now face threats from the Taliban. Kohistani's work is dedicated to creating gender equality and empowering women throughout Afghanistan, and she has achieved success through USAID-funded projects.

This hour, she joins us to share her story and to describe the challenges facing women in Afghanistan. We're also joined by Ellen Smith from Keeping Our Promise, who shares the latest updates on the SIV program. In studio:

  • Nabila Qadiri Kohistani, Afghanistan native, and senior program focal point for the women's leadership program at Tetra Tech ARD in Kabul
  • Ellen Smith, director of Keeping Our Promise, a program of Refugees Helping Refugees