Connections: State Senators Samra Brouk and Zellnor Myrie on voting reform

State Senator Samra Brouk is co-hosting a public hearing on elections administration and voting rights. She and fellow senators want to hear from the public about how the state election process can be improved.
We talk with Senator Brouk and Senator Zellnor Myrie about voting reform, including legislation that has already been passed this year. Our guests:
- Samra Brouk (D, WF), New York State Senator for the 55th District, and member of the State Senate’s Committee on Elections
- Zellnor Myrie (D), New York State Senator for the 20th District, and chair of the State Senate’s Committee on Elections