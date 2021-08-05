Connections: Should we stop abusing the animals we eat?

Should we stop abusing the animals we eat?

California will soon see the vast majority of its pork supply disappear. That's because voters overwhelmingly passed a law in 2018 calling for better standards for animals raised for slaughter. Most pigs are still kept in cramped cages that won't comply with the new rules.

The impact will go beyond the pigs; bacon is big business, and restauranteurs are concerned with narrowing menus. Meanwhile, states like New York are considering their own animal welfare laws. Our guests discuss it: