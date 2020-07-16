Connections: Should police live in the cities they serve?

Most police officers do not live in the cities they serve. That's not necessarily the case in smaller towns, but it's true in cities like Rochester and most larger cities. Is there a harm in allowing police officers to live outside the city they serve?
Now, with the national focus on improving policing, there is growing momentum for new requirements on where police live. What are the benefits to this change? Is it fair? Our guests discuss it:
- Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Danielle Ponder, diversity and inclusion officer for the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
- Kellie McNair, co-lead of the Pathstone Foundation's antiracism curriculum project
- Shane Wiegand, co-lead of the Pathstone Foundation's antiracism curriculum project