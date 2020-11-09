Connections: Should news and media literacy be required courses in schools?

Should news and media literacy be required courses in schools?

“Can your generation distinguish reliable from unreliable information on the internet? How much do you think that matters?” The New York Times recently posed those two questions in an article about news and media literacy. The focus was on young people, and the value of critical thinking skills.

Should news and media literacy should be required courses in schools? How can people of all generations better distinguish between trusted sources and misinformation? Our guests weigh in: