Connections: Should New York State raise the minimum wage during the pandemic?

New York State is getting ready to raise the minimum wage to $12.50 per hour. That increase will take effect at the end of this year. Business groups are asking the state to delay the minimum wage increase. They argue that the pandemic is a bad time to increase costs for businesses. Workers respond that the increase is long overdue.
Our guests debate it:
- Justin Wilcox, Unshackle Upstate Executive Director
- Greg Biryla, New York State Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses
- Harry Bronson, New York State Assemblymember
- Rynn Reed, workers' rights advocate