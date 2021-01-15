Connections: Should Marvel Comics retire The Punisher?

Should Marvel Comics retire The Punisher?

Marvel Comics is facing pressure to stop using one of its most popular symbols and characters. During the riot at the U.S. Capitol, multiple extremists were wearing the signature skull symbol worn by Marvel's Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher. The character is a kind of anti-hero, and employs torture and violence to achieve his goals. Some Marvel fans are asking the comic book publisher to consider a different set of options: instead of retiring The Punisher, or at least the logo, they want Marvel to pursue the kinds of storylines that will change the public view of the character.

We talk about the power of entertainment and representation with our guests: