Connections: Should colleges and universities reopen in the fall?

Should colleges and universities reopen in the fall?

In a recent op-ed for the New York Times, Brown University president Christina Paxson wrote that it won't be easy, but college campuses must reopen in the fall. She points to the financial, practical, and psychological barriers students would face learning remotely -- especially low income students who lack sufficient access to technology -- and what could be a catastrophic financial toll on the universities themselves.

Meanwhile, some students and professors who say reopening would pose too much of a health risk on campus communities.

So what's the plan? Our guests share updates from their institutions: