Connections: Schools navigate emotional outbursts about masking

A strong majority of Americans support masking in public schools, but at school board meetings across the country, angry parents opposed to masking have been shouting at board members and even some of the students.
We discuss how schools are trying to navigate the charged atmosphere. Our guests:
- Joseph Henderson, school board member with the Saranac Lake Central School District
- Brooke Binkowski, managing editor of the website Truth or Fiction
- Nicolas Fallone, 2020 graduate of the Webster Central School District
- Samantha Fallone, rising senior at Webster Central School District