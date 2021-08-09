Connections: RTA President Adam Urbanski on school reopening plans

RTA President Adam Urbanski on school reopening plans

Last week, New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa sent a letter to the State Department of Health asking Commissioner Howard Zucker to consider the department’s responsibilities as school officials prepare for the upcoming academic year. In a statement, Rosa’s office said, “The circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the Governor’s office for months.”

Over the next few weeks, we will hear from a number of local school leaders about their plans for the fall: what they expect classrooms to look like, the guidance they’d like to have from the state, and what they are hearing from teachers, students, and families. Our guest this hour weighs in on the Rochester City School District: