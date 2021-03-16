Connections: Reverend Val Fowler on curiosity and kindness

Reverend Val Fowler on curiosity and kindness

Are we losing the capacity to understand people who see the world differently than we do? Reverend Val Fowler came to the Rochester region years ago, and built his career on a spirit of love and openness. Now he fears that we are losing a generosity of spirit with one another. Kindness is in short supply; curiosity perhaps even less so. How did that happen? Fowler finds that certainty is at odds with inquiry; too often we are certain of our beliefs without asking more questions.

We've invited him on to discuss how to better engage with one another -- how to interrogate beliefs without eroding relationships. Our guest: