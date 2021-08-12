WXXI AM News
Connections: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on school reopening plans

By & 1 hour ago

This fall, the Rochester City School District is planning to return to in-person instruction five days a week. The decision comes after many school leaders across the state and the NYS Department of Education expressed their frustration about the lack of guidance from Albany.

This hour, we're joined by RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small about the district's plans: what she expects classrooms to look like, the guidance she'd like to have from the state, and what she's hearing from teachers, students, and families. Our guest:

