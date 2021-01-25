Connections: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on reopening

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on reopening

We get an update from the Rochester City School District. Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small is asking the Finger Lakes Reopening Schools Safely Task Force to conduct an independent review of the RCSD's reopening plan. The request comes after a Rochester Teacher's Association survey indicated that the majority of RTA members want the district to remain in remote learning until 70 percent of teachers receive a vaccine.

The district has returned to in-person/hybrid learning under a three-phased plan. Superintendent Myers-Small joins us for the hour to discuss reopening and to answer our questions and yours. Our guest:

Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of the Rochester City School District

*Note: The district has shared the following information: