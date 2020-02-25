Connections: Previewing the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues

How does LGBTQ history relate to social justice issues for the community today? Speakers at the third annual Anthony Mascioli Rainbow Dialogues will discuss that question this Saturday during a series of community conversations. This year’s event will focus on intersectionality in LGBTQ activism, transgender rights issues, and responses to the AIDS crisis.
Our guests preview the event. In studio:
- Evelyn Bailey, chair of the Rainbow Dialogues, and executive producer of the “Shoulders to Stand On” documentary
- Milo Obourn, associate professor and chair of the Department of Women and Gender Studies at SUNY Brockport
- Tamara Leigh, director of operations and public relations for the Out Alliance