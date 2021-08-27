Connections: Previewing the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

Previewing the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival is back. This year's event runs September 14 through 25 and includes more than 425 performances, both in-person and virtual. Proof of vaccination is required for festival goers 12 and over who are attending indoor shows.

This hour, we discuss the festival's return, the safety measures in place, and we preview a number of performances. Our guests: