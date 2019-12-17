Connections preempted Wednesday for NPR's coverage of the House impeachment inquiry

Connections is preempted Wednesday as WXXI News brings you live coverage of the public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Here is a rundown of our coverage.

Live coverage start time 9 a.m.:

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

Listen: AM 1370/FM 107.5/FM 91.5-HD2, WXXINews.org (click the play button above), the WXXI app for iOS or Android, or tell your smart speaker to play WXXI News.

Streaming video: here on WXXINews.org.