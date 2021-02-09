Connections preempted by NPR's coverage of the impeachment trial

Connections is preempted Tuesday and Wednesday by NPR's coverage of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Here is a rundown of coverage from WXXI News:

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Radio: Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on AM 1370/FM 107.5.

TV: Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on WXXI-WORLD (cable 1275/OTA 21.2).

Digital: Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on WXXINews.org, streaming audio on the WXXI app, streaming video on the WXXI News Facebook page.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Radio: Coverage will begin at noon on AM 1370/FM 107.5.

TV: Coverage will begin at noon on WXXI-WORLD (cable 1275/OTA 21.2).

Digital: Coverage will begin at noon on WXXINews.org, streaming audio on the WXXI app, streaming video on the WXXI News Facebook page.