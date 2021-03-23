Connections: "#porchportraits:" The story of Geneva through the pandemic

A photographer in Geneva is documenting how the city has navigated the pandemic. Photographer Jan Regan teamed up with longtime journalist Chris Lavin to tell Geneva's story through photos and essays. Their work is now available in a new book called "#porchportraits."
We talk with them about what they've learned about their city and its residents. Our guests:
- Jan Regan, photographer, and co-author of "#porchportraits"
- Chris Lavin, longtime journalist, co-author of "#porchportraits," and executive director of the Boys and Girls Club in Geneva