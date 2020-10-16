Connections: Planning for the holidays during a pandemic

Planning for the holidays during a pandemic

The holiday season is fast approaching, but gatherings could look different this year due to the coronavirus. Monroe County has released guidance for Halloween, and the CDC is ranking holiday gathering activities based on level of risk.

This hour, we talk with local medical professionals about what we know now regarding the virus and how it spreads, what the big questions might be when the holidays arrive, and how to start talking with family and friends about plans and expectations. Our guests: