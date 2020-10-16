WXXI AM News
Connections

Connections: Planning for the holidays during a pandemic

Sep 30, 2020

The holiday season is fast approaching, but gatherings could look different this year due to the coronavirus. Monroe County has released guidance for Halloween, and the CDC is ranking holiday gathering activities based on level of risk.

This hour, we talk with local medical professionals about what we know now regarding the virus and how it spreads, what the big questions might be when the holidays arrive, and how to start talking with family and friends about plans and expectations. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., assistant professor of pediatrics, and pediatrician at Golisano Children's Hospital
  • Brenda Tesini, M.D., assistant professor of infectious diseases, and member of the Center for Community Health & Prevention's Emerging Infections Program team at URMC
  • Jennifer Gutowski, RN, associate director of infection prevention at Rochester Regional Health
Coronavirus
holidays

Connections: Discussing the state of the pandemic locally

By & Sep 30, 2020

The sharp one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in New York City sparked concern across the state. NYC saw its infection rate move from 1.93% to 3% in just 24 hours. Other regions, including Rochester/Finger Lakes, remain around 1%. Should we expect numbers to start moving upward?

Our guests discuss the state of the pandemic locally. What do we know about community spread in our region? What do the demographics look like? How effective are we at containing and treating the disease? Our guests:

  • Dr. Emil Lesho, D.O., infectious disease physician and epidemiologist at Rochester Regional Health
  • Nancy Bennett, M.D., M.S., professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute