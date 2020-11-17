Connections: Paul Hypolite on reshaping the field of American lobbying

Paul Hypolite on reshaping the field of American lobbying

Rochester native Paul Hypolite is trying to change the way America thinks about lobbyists. His recent op-ed for the Gotham Gazette is titled, "I am a Black Lobbyist. My Profession Must Change." He writes, "By dedicating themselves to work for the public good, lobbyists can save democracy and restore the American dream."

Hypolite's goal is nothing less than reshaping the entire field of American lobbying - and he has very specific ideas of how to do it. Our guest: