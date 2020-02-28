WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Patricia Wright on conservation and her work with lemurs

By & 2 minutes ago

We sit down with Patricia Wright, a woman sometimes described as the Jane Goodall of lemurs. Wright’s work in Madagascar has led to a massive change in public understanding, conservation, and preservation. She’s had a long partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo, and this week she’s back in Rochester.

We discuss how much has changed since the 1980s, and what the world can do next to preserve habitats, understand the impact of climate change, and more. In studio:

Tags: 
seneca park zoo
conservation
environment
preservation

Related Content

Connections: The Seneca Park Zoo Society's 2019 Environmental Innovation Awards

By & Dec 17, 2019

The Seneca Park Zoo Society's 2019 Environmental Innovation Awards had at least one common theme: food sustainability. Human beings waste a tremendous amount of food, and food production contributes to climate change. So how can we do it better?

Our guests discuss their work, and why it might inspire others to do the same.

  • Gael Orr, communications manager for Once Again Nut Butter
  • Cam Schauf, director of campus dining services for the University of Rochester, and co-chair of the University Council on Sustainability
  • Suzanne Hunt, board member for the Seneca Park Zoo Society