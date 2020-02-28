Connections: Patricia Wright on conservation and her work with lemurs

We sit down with Patricia Wright, a woman sometimes described as the Jane Goodall of lemurs. Wright’s work in Madagascar has led to a massive change in public understanding, conservation, and preservation. She’s had a long partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo, and this week she’s back in Rochester.
We discuss how much has changed since the 1980s, and what the world can do next to preserve habitats, understand the impact of climate change, and more. In studio:
- Patricia Wright, American primatologist, anthropologist, and conservationist
- Marissa Krouse, Polar Bears International
- Jeff Wyatt, chair of the AZA Accreditation Commission, former veterinarian at the Seneca Park Zoo, and board member for Health in Harmony
- Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society