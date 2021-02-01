Connections: NYS Assemblymember Harry Bronson

NYS Assemblymember Harry Bronson

We're joined by New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson. Bronson gives us an update from Albany, including what he and his colleagues are working on related to nursing home visitations and economic development post-pandemic. Bronson is also the co-sponsor of a bill that, if passed, would ban evictions of commercial businesses with fewer than 50 employees until May 1.

Bronson discusses his work, the impact he hopes it will have, and he answers our questions and yours. Our guest: