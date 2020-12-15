Connections: New Monroe County Republican Committee Chair, Bernie Iacovangelo

New Monroe County Republican Committee chair, Bernie Iacovangelo

Monroe County's Republican Committee has a new leader. Bernie Iacovangelo has stepped in as acting chair, replacing Bill Napier. Napier held the position since June 2019.

Iacovangelo served as leader of Chili's Republican Committee since 2004. He joins us to share his goals for his new role, and his ideas for how Republicans can win more support in urban areas. Our guests: