Connections: Members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee on equity in health care

Members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee on equity in health care

The University of Rochester Medical Center is ending its Executive Health and special patient services programs, which provide exclusive and extensive care to wealthy patients. The decision came after widespread outrage that major donors were allowed access to a vaccine clinic meant for employees. Among those calling for change were members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee. They wrote a letter to UR and URMC leadership, calling for an end to programs of privilege.

This hour, we’re joined by members of the committee to discuss equity in health care. Our guests: