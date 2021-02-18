WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee on equity in health care

By & 1 hour ago

The University of Rochester Medical Center is ending its Executive Health and special patient services programs, which provide exclusive and extensive care to wealthy patients. The decision came after widespread outrage that major donors were allowed access to a vaccine clinic meant for employees. Among those calling for change were members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee. They wrote a letter to UR and URMC leadership, calling for an end to programs of privilege.

This hour, we’re joined by members of the committee to discuss equity in health care. Our guests:

  • Marjorie Shaw, J.D., Ph.D., member of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee, and associate professor in the Department of Medical Humanities and Bioethics
  • David Kaufman, M.D., member of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee, and professor in the Departments of Surgery, Medicine, Urology, Medical Humanities and Bioethics, and Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine
  • Jessica Shand, M.D., member of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee, and associate professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Medical Humanities and Bioethics
  • Rev. Lawrence Hargrave, community member of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee, and American Baptist Pastor
Tags: 
University of Rochester Medical Center
University of Rochester
UR
URMC

Related Content

URMC apologizes for offering 'well-connected' people preferential vaccine treatment

By David Andreatta Feb 2, 2021
University of Rochester

The University of Rochester Medical Center has apologized for offering more than two dozen people well-connected to the university, including URMC board members and donors, preferential treatment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The apology was sent Sunday to university and medical center leaders in a joint message from the university’s president and the medical center’s chief operating officer.

Strong Hospital Ethics Committee calls for end to special treatment of wealthy individuals

By & Feb 4, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/URMed.StrongMemorialHospita

Members of Strong Memorial Hospital’s Ethics Committee are calling for an end to “programs of special privilege” at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Vaccine Task Force co-chair says suggestion donors could jump vaccine line is ‘slap in the face'

By Jan 30, 2021
Common Ground Health

The co-chair of the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is responding to an email that the University of Rochester Medical Center’s chief fundraiser sent to staff indicating special consideration could be given to “major donors” seeking vaccines.

URMC email suggested ‘major donors’ could jump vaccine line

By Jan 29, 2021
University of Rochester

The University of Rochester Medical Center’s chief fundraiser told staff in an email that “major donors” to the hospital system who asked for vaccines could be given special consideration and leapfrog the inoculation queue by being shunted into what she called a “special patient services vaccine clinic.”

A URMC spokesperson said the email was sent in error.