Connections

Connections: Members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board discuss recent policing incidents

We sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board to discuss a number of recent events that have placed Rochester back in the national spotlight: the grand jury decision in the Daniel Prude case; RPD officers pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl; and, most recently, officers pepper spraying a mother while her three-year-old child was nearby.

Our guests discuss their ideas for reform, and the possible impact of the PAB having disciplinary powers. Our guests:

  • Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board 
  • Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board 
  • Celia McIntosh, vice chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board 
  • Arlene Brown, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
Connections: Rochester PAB members on recommendations for public safety reforms

By & Dec 23, 2020

In October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some homework: to answer questions about the city’s policing practices and if public safety reforms are needed. The Board has drafted its recommendations, and now, it’s asking for community input.

We talk to PAB members about those recommendations and about the state of policing in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Bob Harrison, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Reverend Matthew Martin Nickoloff, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Connections: Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board

By & Nov 13, 2020

On Tuesday evening, City Council unanimously approved Conor Dwyer Reynolds as the first executive director of Rochester's Police Accountability Board (PAB). That decision came after a tense confirmation hearing and questions about the board's independence.

We talk to Dwyer Reynolds and PAB Board Chair Shani Wilson about their goals for the PAB, and the state of police-community relations in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board