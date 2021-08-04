Connections: Members of the local state delegation on the investigation into Governor Cuomo

We’re joined by members of the local state delegation who discuss the findings from Attorney General Tish James’ investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. The report found that Cuomo violated multiple state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11 women, including current and former staffers. Cuomo responded to the report by saying he did nothing wrong, and said that some of his actions may have been misconstrued.
Local, state, and federal leaders – including President Biden – have called for Cuomo to step down. The State Assembly is conducting an impeachment inquiry. Our guests this hour share the latest from Albany:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
- Nicole Hushla Re, chief of staff for Assemblymember Sarah Clark, and founder of the Monroe County Democratic Women’s Caucus
- Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk