Connections: Medical experts from Rochester Regional Health on the state of the pandemic

Local emergency room doctors and nurses reached out to Connections because they have been disturbed by what they are seeing. They fear the community is still not taking this phase of the pandemic seriously enough. They say the region's medical systems are nearing disaster conditions, which could translate to significant mortality.

We're joined by four members of the University of Rochester Medical Center's team, who share their first-hand experiences and perspectives. Our guests: