Connections: Medical experts from Rochester Regional Health on the state of the pandemic

We continue our conversations with local doctors and nurses on the frontlines of treating COVID-19. Last week, we heard from a team at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and this hour, we hear from their colleagues at Rochester Regional Health. They discuss the state of the virus in the community, what they are seeing in hospitals, and what they’d like the community to know about how to get through the next months as we wait for vaccines.
Our guests:
- Chris Reynolds, M.D., hospitalist at Rochester General Hospital
- Sarah Goodenough, RN, nurse navigator at Unity Hospital
- Kara Boyd, RN, nurse manager for Rochester Regional Health, Eastern Region (Newark-Wayne)
- Deborah Conrad, physician assistant at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia