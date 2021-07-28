Connections: A look at this summer's live music scene

How NYS' new capacity guidelines are affecting local venues

New York State announced new capacity guidelines for event venues last week. According to the state, "Congregate commercial and social events...such as those that host sports competitions, performing arts and live entertainment, and catered receptions can exceed the social gathering limits of 500 people outdoors or 250 people indoors if all attendees over the age of four present either proof of full vaccination status or recent negative COVID-19 test result and the required social distancing can be accommodated." The new policy begins May 19.

What does this mean for local businesses? Our guests explain: