Connections: A look at this summer's live music scene

In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, WXXI’s Jeff Spevak says this summer’s blossoming of events has caught him by surprise. He joins us to discuss the local live music scene, which includes events postponed from last year, new shows, and hybrid and virtual events. We also talk about how venues are handling pandemic safety measures.
Our guests:
- Jeff Spevak, arts and life editor for WXXI News
- Danny Deutsch, owner of Abilene Bar and Lounge
- John Parkhurst, COO for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League
- Erica Fee, producer of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival
- Steve Adelman, vice president of the Event Safety Alliance at Adelman Law Group, PLLC