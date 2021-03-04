Connections: Local vaccine researchers on the state of COVID-19 vaccines

We're joined by local vaccine researchers to discuss the state of COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution in the U.S. Dr. Edward Walsh and Dr. Angela Branche have been involved in vaccine development and trials since the beginning of the pandemic. They join us to discuss vaccine effectiveness, Johnson and Johnson coming online, a Pfizer booster being tested locally, and they answer your questions about vaccines.
Our guests:
- Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Edward Walsh, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and the University of Rochester Medical Center, and head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital