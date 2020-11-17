WXXI AM News
Connections: Local restaurant and bar staff on the latest pandemic rules and challenges

By & 1 minute ago

Restaurants, bars, and other establishments with state-issued liquor licenses are adapting to the latest pandemic rules from Albany. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that beginning last Friday, restaurants and bars throughout the state must close at 10 p.m. to indoor dining. The restriction was one of a new series of rules meant to curb the spread of the virus as the infection rate continues to rise. The New York State Restaurant Association slammed the decision, with president Melissa Fleischut calling it a "huge blow" to the industry.

This hour, we continue our ongoing series of conversations with local restaurant and bar owners and staff about the challenges they face, the adaptations they've made since March, and their expectations and needs for the weeks and months ahead. Our guests:

