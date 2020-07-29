Connections: Local parents discuss their expectations and concerns about school reopening models

Local parents discuss their expectations and concerns about school reopening models

Friday is the deadline for school districts across New York State to submit plans for reopening in September. We've heard from superintendents and doctors; this hour we talk to parents about their expectations, hopes, and concerns. Districts have to solve complex challenges: how to bus students while physical distancing? How to have lunch differently? How much remote learning to engage with? What kind of sick policy is appropriate?

Our guests debate it from the parent perspective: