Connections: Local nursing home leaders discuss precautions they're taking to protect residents

Local nursing home leaders discuss precautions they're taking to protect residents from the coronavirus

According to state data reported earlier this week, more than 4,800 New Yorkers in nursing homes and care facilities have died from the coronavirus since March 1.

This hour, we talk with leaders of local nursing homes who discuss the precautions they're taking to protect their vulnerable residents. Our guests are from the Alliance for Senior Care, which includes five local facilities: St. Ann's Community, St. John's Home, Friendly Senior Living, Jewish Senior Life, and Episcopal SeniorLife.

Our guests: