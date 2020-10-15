Connections: Local faith leaders respond to the recent protest movement

A group of pastors and faith leaders has published a letter in regards to the recent protest movement led by Free the People Roc. They're planning a Friday event, and they join us to discuss how they see the demands from the protest leaders, as well as the current climate in the Rochester region.
Our guests:
- Rev. Lane Campbell, minister at First Universalist Church of Rochester
- Pastor Imani Olear, minister at Reformation Lutheran Church
- Ashley Gantt, co-founder of Free the People Roc
- Iman Abid, co-founder of Free the People Roc