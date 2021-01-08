Connections: Local emergency room staff on medical systems nearing disaster conditions

Local emergency room doctors and nurses reached out to Connections because they have been disturbed by what they are seeing. They fear the community is still not taking this phase of the pandemic seriously enough. They say the region's medical systems are nearing disaster conditions, which could translate to significant mortality.
We're joined by four members of the University of Rochester Medical Center's team, who share their first-hand experiences and perspectives. Our guests:
- Justin Hopkin, M.D., chief of the Hospital Medicine Division at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Andrea Miglani, M.D., medical director for the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital
- Erik Rueckmann, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine, and associate advisory dean for University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
- Kate Valcin, RN, director of adult critical care nursing at Strong Memorial Hospital