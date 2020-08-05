Connections: Local college and university presidents on their reopening plans, part 2

Most colleges and universities are planning to welcome students back to campus in just a few weeks. The schools bring a range of approaches – from testing to quarantines to allowing for remote learning. There is no single handbook for running higher education during a pandemic, but most universities in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region believe they can do it with sufficient safety and planning.
So what are those plans? We hear the approach from four different institutions. Our guests:
- Beth Paul, president of Nazareth College
- Deana Porterfield, president of Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary
- Katherine Douglas, interim president of Monroe Community College
- Mark Zupan, president of Alfred University